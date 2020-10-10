- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head to Head Record
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 10th of October.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
CSK are at number 6 on the points table with 2 wins and 4 losses from 6 matches.
RCB are at number 5 with 3 wins and 2 losses from 5 matches.
We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.
Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- CSK 15 | RCB 8)
CSK have dominated the rivalry and have a 15-8 Head to Head Record against RCB.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 4 matches)
CSK hold a 3-1 advantage in the recent rivalry between the two teams.
Last 4 matches
RCB won by 1 run
CSK won by 7 wickets
CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK won by 5 wickets
Last encounter:
RCB edged past CSK by a single run in a thriller in Bengaluru on the 21st of April, 2019 – the last time these two teams clashed in an IPL encounter. Parthiv Patel top-scored for RCB with 53 off 37 opening the innings. CSK lost early wickets and were reeling at 28 for 4 when Dhoni joined Rayudu to resurrect the innings. The CSK captain remained unbeaten on a magnificent 84 off just 48 deliveries smashing 5 fours and 7 sixes and almost single-handedly took CSK to a remarkable victory. 26 were needed off the last over. Dhoni smashed Umesh Yadav for a 4, 6, 6, 2, 6 off the first five deliveries and reduced the equation to 2 off the final delivery. A dramatic run-out resulted in a one-run victory for RCB!
ALSO READ | IPL Live Score KKR vs KXIP Match 24 in Abu Dhabi: KKR Opt to Bat, Chris Jordan in for KXIP
Run-Getters:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (741)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (747)
Highest Innings Total
Chennai Super Kings: 208-5
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205-8
Best Bowling Figures:
Chennai Super Kings: Ashish Nehra (4-10 in 4 overs)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Zaheer Khan (4-17 in 2 overs)
Highest Individual Score:
Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay (95)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (75*)
Highest Strike Rate in an Innings (Min. runs 40):
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (216.66; 65 off 30 balls)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers (226.66; 68 off 30 balls)
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
All Recent Matches