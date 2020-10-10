IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head to Head Record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 10th of October.

CSK are at number 6 on the points table with 2 wins and 4 losses from 6 matches.

RCB are at number 5 with 3 wins and 2 losses from 5 matches.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- CSK 15 | RCB 8)

CSK have dominated the rivalry and have a 15-8 Head to Head Record against RCB.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 4 matches)

CSK hold a 3-1 advantage in the recent rivalry between the two teams.

Last 4 matches

RCB won by 1 run

CSK won by 7 wickets

CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK won by 5 wickets

Last encounter:

RCB edged past CSK by a single run in a thriller in Bengaluru on the 21st of April, 2019 – the last time these two teams clashed in an IPL encounter. Parthiv Patel top-scored for RCB with 53 off 37 opening the innings. CSK lost early wickets and were reeling at 28 for 4 when Dhoni joined Rayudu to resurrect the innings. The CSK captain remained unbeaten on a magnificent 84 off just 48 deliveries smashing 5 fours and 7 sixes and almost single-handedly took CSK to a remarkable victory. 26 were needed off the last over. Dhoni smashed Umesh Yadav for a 4, 6, 6, 2, 6 off the first five deliveries and reduced the equation to 2 off the final delivery. A dramatic run-out resulted in a one-run victory for RCB!

Run-Getters:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (741)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (747)

Highest Innings Total

Chennai Super Kings: 208-5

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205-8

Best Bowling Figures:

Chennai Super Kings: Ashish Nehra (4-10 in 4 overs)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Zaheer Khan (4-17 in 2 overs)

Highest Individual Score:

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay (95)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (75*)

Highest Strike Rate in an Innings (Min. runs 40):

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (216.66; 65 off 30 balls)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers (226.66; 68 off 30 balls)