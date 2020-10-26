IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides

MS Dhoni-led CSK have become the first team to be eliminated from the race for IPL 2020 playoffs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in the 44th clash of IPL 2020. However, MS Dhoni-led CSK have become the first team to be eliminated from the race for IPL 2020 playoffs. This has happened after Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Chennai, including yesterday's match, have only won four games out of 12 they have played so far in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli, the skipper of RCB, won the toss and chose to bat first. RCB did not get off to a good start as Aaron Finch got out after scoring 15 runs. Devdutt Padikkal, who opens the innings for RCB with Finch, also gave away his wicket at 22. Kohli on Sunday once again showed his leadership skill, leading from the front by scoring 50 off 43 balls. Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched a small partnership to help their side reach 145. After Kohli and de Villiers, other batsmen could not make much impact as none of them managed to score above five runs.

ALSO READ:IPL 2020: Ben Stokes Smashes Ton, Sanju Samson Makes Fifty as RR Thrash MI; CSK Knocked Out

In comparison to RCB, CSK got off to a good start as Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad started smashing bowlers of the opposition from the beginning. However, du Plessis got out after making 25 off 13 balls. Then, Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu stitched a good partnership, setting the base for their team’s win. Rayudu returned to the pavilion after scoring 39 in 27 deliveries. Finally, Gaikwad and Dhoni helped their side reach the target. Gaikwad smashed 65 (not out) off 51 balls, while Dhoni made 19 (not out) off 21 balls.

Highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli made 50 runs in 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 116.28. He hit one four and a six in his innings.

Highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal picked one wicket each for their side. Morris conceded 36 runs in 3.4 overs with an economy of 9.82, while Chahal gave 21 runs in four overs with an economy 5.25.

Highest run scorer for Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 65 (not out) off 51 balls at a strike rate of 127.45. He smashed four boundaries and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran took three wickets, giving 19 runs in three overs with an economy of 6.33.