IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Online
The match 25 will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings on October 10 in Dubai. Here is the match schedule and the predicted XI for the match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
In the 25th match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other on October 10 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. MS Dhoni-led CSK, which have lifted the IPL trophy thrice, have had not so good season as of now. They are placed at the sixth spot on the points table with four points.
CSK have played six games as of now in IPL 2020 and out of which, they have won only two, losing the remaining four. So, Chennai will be definitely trying to bounce back in their upcoming game against Bangalore.
On the other hand, RCB, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, have emerged victorious in three of the five games they have played in IPL 2020. With six points, they are positioned at fifth spot on the points table.
Chennai Super Kings lost their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs. Their batsmen did not perform well in that fixture. Apart from Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu, other players could not perform with the bat. Watson scored a half century, making 50 off 40 balls, while Rayudu hit 30 in 27 deliveries.
Jadeja, towards the end of the innings, tried to help his side win the game, but he alone could not do it. His partner at that time Kedar Jadhav played really slow, scoring just seven in 12 balls. Jadeja smashed 21 runs off eight balls.
Royal Challengers Bangalore also got defeated in their previous match. Delhi Capitals registered a 59-run win over them. Their batting collapsed in the game. Barring Kohli, no player made much contribution with the bat. Their five players scored below 10 runs. The RCB skipper made 43 runs in 39 balls.
It is to be seen how both the team will overcome from the loss of their last matches.
When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?
The match will be played on October 10.
Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?
The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?
All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?
All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma or Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Chris Morris or Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana and Yuzvendra Chahal
