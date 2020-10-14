IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad faced each other in their eighth match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday. CSK got the better of SRH by 20 runs.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad faced each other in their eighth match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday. MS Dhoni-led Chennai in this game got the better of Hyderabad by 20 runs. This was the second time when both the teams took on each other. In their previous face off in IPL 2020, David Warner-led Hyderabad defeated Chennai by seven runs.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Chennai lost its first wicket too early with Faf du Plessis getting out at zero. Then, Sam Curran and Shane Watson tried to stitch a partnership. They were going well, but Sandeep Sharma dislodged Curran’s wickets when he was at 31. Watson and Ambati Rayudu helped move the scoreboard. The Australian gave away his wicket at 42, Rayudu was sent to the pavilion at 41. In yesterday’s game, Dhoni’s fan got to see their favourite player hit some big shots. He made 21 off 13 balls. Towards the end of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja, who was also adjudged player of the match, powered his side to 167.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR at Sharjah, Highlights: As it Happened

Chasing the total, Sunrisers Hyderabad kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Warner, who opens the innings for his side with Jonny Bairstow, was sent to the pavilion at the score of nine. Then, Manish Pandey got run out at 4. Chennai bowlers were also giving a hard time to Bairstow who got out after scoring 23 runs in 24 deliveries. Kane Williamson tried to put up a fight, but he could not take his side to victory. He gave away his wicket at the score of 57. Hyderabad’s innings ended on 147.

Highest run scorer for Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson was the leading run scorer for his side. He smashed 42 off 38 at a strike rate of 110.53. He hit one boundary and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker Chennai Super Kings

Karn Sharma and Dwayne Bravo picked two wickets each. Karn conceded 37 runs in four overs with an economy of 9.25, while Bravo gave 25 runs in three overs with an economy of 8.33.

Highest run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson scored 57 off 39 at a strike rate of 146.15. He smashed seven fours.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Thangarasu Natarajan clinched two wickets each. Sandeep gave 19 runs in four overs with an economy of 4.75, while Ahmed conceded 45 runs in four overs with an economy of 11.25. On the other hand, Natarajan was hit for 41 runs in four overs. His economy was 10.25.