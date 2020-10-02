IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Key Battles

The IPL 2020 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be a very fascinating match as there will be a lot of clashes amongst players of both the teams. Here is a gist of the player clash between both teams playing the IPL match on October 2.

The two bottom-placed teams in IPL 2020, CSK and SRH, will battle it out in Dubai on the 2nd of October. With two defeats from three matches, both will be desperate for a win.

We look at the key match-ups in the match.

1. SHANE WATSON (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS) vs BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR (SUNRISERS HYDERABAD)

Shane Watson hasn’t quite fired in IPL 2020 and will be keen to correct that in the match against SRH. He is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history with 3626 runs in 133 innings at a strike rate of 139.24. He had an outstanding 2018 with the bat aggregating 555 runs at a strike rate of 154.59 including a match-winning unbeaten 117 off just 57 deliveries against SRH in the final in Mumbai. His battle against Bhuvneshwar Kumar could set the tone for the match. The Indian pacer is the highest wicket-taker for SRH in the IPL. Although he hasn’t been amongst the wickets in the tournament yet, he has been fairly restrictive with an economy rate of 7.18.

2 . DAVID WARNER (SUNRISERS HYDERABAD) vs SAM CURRAN (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

David Warner has not been Warner in IPL 2020 but he could be just one knock away from getting there! He has been a bit out of sorts in the tournament with just 87 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 126.08. Warner is the highest overseas run-scorer in the history of the IPL with 4793 runs in 129 innings. He has won the Orange Cap in three editions – which remains a world record.

Sam Curran has been the leading wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2020 with 5 wickets from 3 matches. He has also been their most restrictive bowler with an economy rate of just 7.33.

Will Warner come into his own finally? Or will Curran keep him in check?

3) RASHID KHAN (SUNRISERS HYDERABAD) vs FAF DU PLESSIS (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

Rashid Khan was the Player of the Match against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi. He picked three top-middle order wickets at critical junctures in the match never letting the Capitals to build any momentum in their chase. Rashid has picked 59 wickets in 49 IPL matches at a strike rate of 19.7 and economy of 6.51 making him one of the most restrictive bowlers in the tournament’s history. The leg break bowler from Afghanistan has an economy rate of just 5.83 in IPL 2020.

His battle against CSK’s in-form batsman and leading run-scorer, Faf du Plessis will be fascinating. The South African is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament thus far with 173 runs from 3 matches at a strike rate of 149.13. He is also a very good player of spin