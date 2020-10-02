- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch CSK vs SRH Live Streaming Online
Chennai Super Kings will be going head to head againstSunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th clash of IPL 2020 on October 2 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will commence at 7.30 pm IST.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 2, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns on October 2 in the 14th game of IPL 2020. CSK vs SRH fixture will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai and it will start at 7.30 pm IST.
Chennai have played three games so far in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Out of these three matches, they have won only one and lost two. The MS Dhoni-led team got the better of Mumbai Indians in their first game of the season. CSK lost the second match to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs and they were defeated in the last match by Delhi Capitals by 44 runs.
On the other hand, the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have also played three games so far and emerged victorious in only one, losing the other two. SRH lost their first match of the season to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs. They were again outperformed in their second fixture by Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. However, they made an overcome in the last match in which they got the better of Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.
When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?
The match will be played on October 2.
Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?
The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?
All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?
All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi
Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
