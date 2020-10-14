IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH- Talking Points: From Dhoni's Wide Protest to du Plessis' First Duck in Six Years

Chennai Super Kings finally seem to have found their feet in the tournament as they beat Surisers Hyderabad by 20 on Tuesday. This only their third win in this year's competition, but would have given them the confidence to bounce back. Having said that, there were opportunities for both the teams to stamp their authority in the game. Here are the major talking points from the match between CSK and SRH -

Chennai Super Kings finally seem to have found their feet in the tournament as they beat Surisers Hyderabad by 20 on Tuesday. This only their third win in this year's competition, but would have given them the confidence to bounce back. Having said that, there were opportunities for both the teams to stamp their authority in the game.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Protests Wide Call, and Why Umpire Paul Reiffel is Within His Rights to Change His Mind

Here are the major talking points from the match between CSK and SRH -

MS Dhoni's wide protest

SRH needed 25 off 11 when Shardul Thakur bowled a wide yorker to Rashid Khan, who tried to stretch out in vain. As Reiffel turned around to call a wide, Dhoni and Thakur signalled perhaps indicating that the batsman had moved, after which Reiffel decided against calling it a wide. As Reiffel had a change of mind, SRH captain David Warner wore a bewildered expression from the dug out.

Golden duck for Faf du Plessis

du Plessis had been in superlative form for the CSK, until the game against SRH, where he was out for a golden duck. This was his first duck in the competition since 2014, which only goes to show his consistency in the IPL. He is also in the race for orange cap this season and has struck 307 runs from eight games, and is third in the list of orange cap holders.

Ambati Rayudu's dropped chance

Rayudu's 41 from 34 balls proved detrimental as CSK went on to score 167, with the help of that innings. When they were struggling to score runs, the right-hander looked at ease while getting his runs. But there was a dropped chance against him in the early stages of his innings. He edged one from Shahbaz Nadeem, but the keeper Jonny Bairstow could not pouch the catch. In all fairness, it was a tough chance to grab.

David Warner's failure at top

Warner is, without any doubt the batting mainstay of SRH batting line up. It's an unwritten rule that Hyderabad will most likely, end up on the losing side, if their skipper does not fire. That is what happened in the chase against CSK. He perished early after scoring only nine runs.

IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

Chennai bowlers bowled economically

It's a rare sight in a T20 match, where all the bowlers in the team have an economy rate of under 10. That is the type of performance CSK bowlers came up with. While Shardul Thakur was the most economical and returned with figures of 1/10, the most expensive on the day was Karn Sharma, who in his four overs picked up two wickets and gave away 37 runs.