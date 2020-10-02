IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

The Chennai Super Kings have been the team which has reached the IPL finals the maximum number of times. The CSK will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2, and here are a few players to watch out for during the CSK vs SRH match

The two bottom-placed teams in IPL 2020, CSK and SRH, will battle it out in Dubai on the 2nd of October.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

We look at the 5 players likely to have the maximum impact in the match.

1. SHANE WATSON (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

Shane Watson is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history with 3626 runs in 133 innings at a strike rate of 139.24. He has recorded 4 hundreds and 19 fifties. He has also accounted for 92 wickets in the IPL.

He had an outstanding 2018 with the bat aggregating 555 runs at a strike rate of 154.59 including a match-winning unbeaten 117 off just 57 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Mumbai.

2. SAM CURRAN (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

Sam Curran is a utility player who always gives more than 100% in every match he plays. He has already played two mini cameos from different batting positions in this year’s IPL while also being restrictive and amongst the wickets.

3. DAVID WARNER (SUNRISERS HYDERABAD)

The Australian southpaw has been a bit out of sorts in IPL 2020 with just 87 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 126.08. David Warner is the highest overseas run-scorer in the history of the IPL with 4793 runs in 129 innings at an average of 42.79 and strike rate of 142.05. He has hit 4 hundreds and 44 fifties in the IPL. He boasts of the highest aggregate in a single season of the IPL on three occasions which is a record!

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings Have Used the Six-day Break Well, Says Coach Stephen Fleming

4) KANE WILLIAMSON (SUNRISERS HYDERABAD)

Kane Williamson is the playmaker for SRH in the middle order. He immediately made an impact on his return with a crucial 26-ball 41 against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi. The New Zealand batsman was the highest scorer of the 2018 IPL with 735 runs in 17 matches. He scored 8 fifties in the tournament.

5) RASHID KHAN (SUNRISERS HYDERABAD)

Rashid Khan was the Player of the Match against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi. He picked the wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant at critical moments in the match never letting the Capitals to build any momentum in their chase. Rashid has picked 59 wickets in 49 IPL matches at a strike rate of 19.7 and economy of 6.51 making him one of the most restrictive bowlers in the tournament’s history.