IPL 2020: Chennai Superkings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Key Battles

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Chennai Superkings in the Indian Premier League encounter which is to be held in Dubai.Chennai Super Kings are already out of the race for playoffs and Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate to make a move in the points tally. Let’s take a look at the possible match-ups.

Ambati Rayudu vs Varun Chakravarthy: Ambati Rayudu has been the second most-successful batter for CSK this IPL and he can hang back, drop his anchor to put oppositions in a lot of trouble. He can be equally good playing spin but Chakravarthy can be wily with his length. He can also vary his pace and bowl the wrong’uns to put the batsman in a lot of trouble. Against Delhi Capitals, where he accounted for five wickets, he deployed the flipper and the googly judiciously to turn the game in KKR’s favour. If Rayudu stays put, Chakravarthy will have to bowl at his best to take his wicket.

Faf du Plessis vs Pat Cummins: There can’t be a better overseas battle in the upcoming clash as Du Plessis and Cummins both come on board with some fantastic skills. Both are at their prime form in this year’s IPL. While Du Plessis has shone with the bat despite CSK’s poor form, Cummins literally has been the master of pace and can get the early breakthroughs at will.

Deepak Chahar vs Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has shown class in KKR’s last game against Punjab where he was the top scorer with 57 off 45 balls. He can give the ball a whack and can be equally dominant to the spinners as he can use his feet to his advantage. Meanwhile Chahar can cause trouble to the elegant left-hander as he can swing the new ball both ways. If he can bowl a straighter one which nips away from the right-hander, Gill can be in trouble.