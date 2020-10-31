IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Admits He Would Like An IPL Trophy Under His Belt

Chris Gayle is enjoying his dream form in IPL 2020, having brought back his side the Kings XI Punjab from the bottom of the points table to a fair standing

Chris Gayle is enjoying his dream form in IPL 2020, having brought back his side the Kings XI Punjab from the bottom of the points table to a fair standing. Friday’s game saw Gayle continue his brilliant batting streak as he scored a 99 run knock off 63 balls.

Speaking in between the game, the Universe Boss admitted that he would like to lift a trophy in the T20 league but admitted that the road was hard and indeed a long one.

Playing against Rajasthan Royals, Gayle hit eight sixes and six boundaries to add 121 runs for the second wicket partnership with captain KL Rahul. Batting first, Preity Zinta’s team put 185 runs as the total. Although the game ended in an unsatisfying loss for the KXIP, Gayle storm was nothing short of satisfying

If there was a scope for regret it would be missing out on Chris Gayle’s 23rd century. Facing England bowler Jofra Archer in the 19th over, Gayle got dismissed by a sharp yorker. Unable to keep his cool, Gayle was seen throwing his bat to the ground in frustration

In a mid innings chat, the Carribean player spoke about his “unfortunate” dismissal. He said, “Getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good. To be honest, it’s all about the mental aspect of my game and that’s what keeps me going. I’m enjoying the cricket the same way. I’d love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still a long way to go.”

When asked about his record of becoming the first batsman to hit 1000 sixes in T20s

Gayle said he was not aware of these records but he considered his knock equivalent to a century. He added that playing with youngsters was a good experience for him.

After Friday’s loss the team still has a chance of qualifying in the playoffs. They would need to defeat CSK in their last group stage game.