- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Coming Back to the Side Gives a Lot of Energy to the Team, Says KXIP Spinner Murugan Ashwin
KXIP spinner Murugan Ashwin heaped praise on his teammate Chris Gayle, saying the inclusion of the West Indian into the squad gives it a lot of energy.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin heaped praise on his teammate Chris Gayle, saying the inclusion of the West Indian into the squad gives it a lot of energy. Gayle scored a half-century on Thursday in a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. "It is good to get a win. Chris coming back to the side gives a lot of energy to the team,” Ashwin said at the post-match press conference. He added that the mood in the camp was upbeat even when they were losing matches. The spinner stated that they knew they were playing good cricket and that’s why did not lose their spirit.
Kings XI Punjab registered their second win of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Interesting, KL Rahul-led Punjab have won only two of the eight matches they have played so far in IPL 2020. Both their wins have come against Virat Kohli-led RCB.
Ashwin, expressing his happiness over their second win of IPL 2020, said, they need to repeat it game after game. The spinner also contributed in his team’s win as he picked two wickets, conceding just 23 runs in four overs.
He said that the pitch was helping the bowlers, but they had to choose the line and length correctly. Ashwin said that a bowler can bowl five good balls in an over and if he gets hit for a six, then it can just mess up the over.
Talking of his strategy for the game, he revealed, “I was watching the previous games which were played on this wicket, even, watched the last game which RCB played and how their spinners bowled.”
Batting first, RCB had set a target of 172 for KXIP. Chasing it, Kings XI Punjab batsmen gave a hard time to RCB bowlers. Punjab openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal charged their bowlers from the beginning. Agarwal gave away his wicket after scoring a quick 45 off 25 balls. Then, Gayle and Rahul kept hitting RCB bowlers for sixes and boundaries. Gayle unfortunately got run out at 53. Rahul stayed on the crease till last and finished the game with Nicholas Pooran. The Punjab skipper made 61 (not out) off 49 deliveries.
The outcome of the game was decided on the last ball when one run was required on it. Pooran completed the task by hitting a six of Yuzvendra Chahal’s ball. Punjab won the match by eight wickets.
