IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, KXIP Resurgence Was Brian Lara's Moment of The Tournament

After a horrendous start, KXIP went onto win five consecutive games and came very close to seal the play-off spot.

West Indies great Brian Lara was part of the Star Sports Dugout and covered every game of this season’s IPL. But when asked on his moment of the tournament, Lara said that it was Chris Gayle’s resurgence in the second half of the tournament that stood out for him.

“I think the Universe Boss – Chris Gayle. The reason being that if there were 50-60 thousand people watching, and when he arrived in the tournament at the second half. His performances and how he got Kings XI Punjab going and almost getting there. I think it’s just been amazing watching him and the turnaround of Kings XI Punjab,” said Lara on Star Sports’s ‘Cricket Live.’

In-fact Lara is spot on in mentioning Gayle’s role in KXIP turnaround. Earlier as the tournament began, KXIP went onto lose quite a few games with Gayle warming the benches. This include some close losses to Rajasthan Royals, KKR and Delhi Capitals.

But once returned, KXIP’s fortunes took a turn and they went onto win five games in a row and almost came very close to seal a play-off berth. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be.