AUS IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

0/0 (0.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Brescia Cricket Club
Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Looking to Form Partnership with 'Headmaster' Anil Kumble and KL Rahul

As always the focus will be on Gayle, the Universe Boss, to light up the tournament in UAE.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
chris gayle, ipl

One of T20 cricket’s most loved characters Chris Gayle completed his six-day quarantine and joined the rest of his Kings XI Punjab teammates for a training session on Saturday ahead of IPL 2020.

As always the focus will be on Gayle, the Universe Boss, to light up the tournament in UAE.

Led by new head coach Anil Kumble and a new captain in KL Rahul, the West Indies batsman said he felt like going back to school, where a ‘new headmaster is in charge,’ while assuring his full backing towards Rahul, who will be leading KXIP in IPL 2020 starting September 19 in the UAE.

“Back in class, some new students here as well and it was good to be around them. Some new teachers here as well, we have new headmaster (head coach) in Anil Kumble. So, Universe Boss is back in school. Looking to rally around with new head boy, KL Rahul,” Gayle said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Kings XI Punjab.

After scoring 368 runs from 11 matches in 2018, his first year with the franchise, Gayle bettered it last year. The big-hitting batsman scored 490 runs from 13 matches last season at an average of 40.83 with four half-centuries. Sixth in the list of leading IPL run-getters, KXIP will be heavily relying on Gayle to go all guns blazing while opening the innings with skipper Rahul.

Gayle hasn’t played any form of competitive cricket since January, and with this year’s tournament being the longest in the history of IPL, the Jamaican is looking forward to spending time with the new and old bunch of guys.

“This is going to go on for 84 days, so this is our family and our home now. We just have to try to get up and running as quickly as possible and enjoy each other’s company,” he said.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
