IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Misses Place in Playing XI in Match Vs SRH Due to Food Poisoning - Anil Kumble

Kings XI Punjab have been struggling in the ongoing IPL and have won just one match out of the five they have played. They still don't seem have gotten their team combination right - especially their bowling. Rightly so they made three changes in the side for their match against KXIP. Also there was a speculation that West Indian opener Chris Gayle -- who hasn't played a match till now in the tournament, was to be a part of the playing XI.

Kings XI Punjab have been struggling in the ongoing IPL and have won just one match out of the five they have played. They still don't seem have gotten their team combination right - especially their bowling. Rightly so they made three changes in the side for their match against KXIP. Also there was a speculation that West Indian opener Chris Gayle -- who hasn't played a match till now in the tournament, was to be a part of the playing XI.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Today's Match at Dubai: Bairstow, Warner Dominate Punjab

During SRH's batting, team mentor Anil Kumble confirmed the same. While talking to the host broadcasters, he said that Gayle was to start against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was unable to take the field due to food poisoning.

Meanwhile, with just two wins from five matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit sixth in the points table, four points behind table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers do have a match in their hand, however, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the tournament with a thigh muscle injury, the David Warner-led team face an uphill task.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar may not have fired for the Orange army this season, but he is their highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar not only provides them with wickets but also experience in their death overs. Now, with him out of the tournament, the onus falls on the shoulders of much less experienced pace attack of Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul and T Natarajan.

Apart from T Natarajan, pacers Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul leaked runs so far, 29-year-old T Natarajan is one of the players who has made heads turn with his bowling performance. His ability to bowl yorkers consistently at the death has impressed many. Ex-India batting coach Sanjay Bangar is the most recent to have great things to say about the 29-year-old, believing Natarajan’s yorkers have made him an invaluable asset with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad, especially in death overs.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Very Small Margin of Error Against RR, Says Harshal Patel

"The yorker ball is the most difficult ball in this format, and that too when the ball is wet. Despite that, T Natarajan bowled in the previous match and sorted out SRH’s death bowling issue. I am really impressed by Natarajan. He is looking in good form and Natarajan will be my player of choice who has impressed me in the IPL," Bangar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Left-arm quick Natarajan has picked up five wickets from five matches for the Sunrisers, including that of international stars such as Virat Kohli and Marcus Stoinis. However, his tight at the death overs, coupled with brilliant yorkers seem to have already made him an indispensable part of the team. His skills have impressed the likes of Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee and Brian Lara.