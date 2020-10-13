- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonMatch Ended194/2(20.0) RR 9.7
BLR
KOL112/9(20.0) RR 9.7
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Recovers From Food Poisoning, Likely To Play Against RCB
Head coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week because he was down with food poisoning
- PTI
- Updated: October 13, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
Senior Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle is likely to play his first game in the ongoing on Thursday after recovering from a bout of food poisoning.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Head coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week because he was down with food poisoning. The 41-year-old also missed the following game against KKR on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Live Score, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match at Dubai: Huge Pressure on CSK After Terrible First Half
The ''Universe Boss'' had even posted a photo on social media from his hospital bed.
KXIP posted photos of Gayle returning to the nets on Monday.
"He is fine now and it is likely that he will be playing the game against RCB (on Thursday)," a team source told PTI.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Transfer Window to Open Today; Here is the List of Players Available for Exchange
The game is at Sharjah, the smallest among the three venues and ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree.
With the team having a set opening pairing in Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul, Gayle has sat on the sidelines so far.
After six losses from seven games, KXIP need to produce something special in the second half of the tournament to have any chances of making the play-offs
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
All Recent Matches