IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Should Have Been Man of the Match, Says KL Rahul After KXIP Beat RCB

Kings XI captain KL Rahul was given the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 49-ball 61 that took his team to an eight-wicket win over RCB in the IPL 2020 match in Sharjah.

Kings XI captain KL Rahul was given the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 49-ball 61 that took his team to an eight-wicket win over RCB in the IPL 2020 match in Sharjah. Rahul, though, said the award should go to Chris Gayle, who made 53 off 45 batting at No. 3 in the chase of 172.

After Mayank Agarwal's 25-ball 45 set up the chase, Gayle and Rahul added 93 for the second wicket as KXIP got their second win of the season.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"Firstly, this should have gone to Chris," said Rahul at the post-match presentation.

"Chris has not been feeling well in the last two weeks, but he's always been hungry. Even at 41, he always wanted to play from the day he came to Dubai. Anyone who saw him, he was training hard like he's probably never done and hitting the ball sweetly. It was a tough call to make not to play someone of that stature.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

"I won't take credit but it's important to keep the lion hungry sometimes. Wherever he bats, he'll be dangerous. He has taken it up as a challenge as well. He's still the same player and is intimidating oppositions. it worked today. Hopefully he can carry on."

KXIP needed 7 off 12 with 9 wickets at one stage but managed to bring it to 1 off 1, nearly botching up another chase. However, Nicholas Pooran hit a last-ball six to ensure they crossed the line.

AB de Villiers Below Washington and Dube? Virat Kohli Explains and Defends Decision

"I've done yo-yp tests and played a few close games but my heart has never raced so fast before. I don't even have words," he said. "We knew that we had to scrap and get over the line once and that would give us the confidence.

"We're a far better side than bottom of the table. Towards the end it got too close for comfort but happy that we made it. It's very natural to feel disappointed and frustrated and it's not just me, as a group we've been frustrated.

"Our skills were very good, probably didn't capitalise in the big moments starting with the first game at Delhi. It's part of the IPL, it's part of cricket. There are ups and downs and this has been the kind of rollercoaster that's been crazy but on a positive note we needed this win.

"At the moment, my first time as captain, you kind of don't reflect on your own performance. As a leader you need to think of everybody and how to manage the 15 or the 25 balanced and hungry to do well. That's been the challenge so personal performances haven't been on my mind so much."