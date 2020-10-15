IPL 2020: Chris Gayle's IPL Numbers Show There's No Match for the Universe Boss

Chris Gayle is all set to play his first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah on the evening of the 15th of October

Chris Gayle is all set to play his first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah on the evening of the 15th of October. With 6 losses from 7 matches, KXIP desperately need a change of fortunes and if there is one man who can trigger a turnaround for them, it is Gayle!

The man from Kingston, Jamaica, is regarded as the greatest and most destructive T20 batsman in the history of the format. He has represented several T20 leagues all over the world often setting records and milestones which are impossible to surpass. We look at some of the numbers which define his performances in the IPL.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

4484: Gayle’s Aggregate Runs in the IPL

Gayle has represented three franchises in the IPL – RCB, KKR and KXIP. He has scored 4484 runs in 124 innings – the third-highest amongst overseas batsman only after David Warner and AB de Villiers.

175*: The Highest Score in the History of the IPL

Gayle hammered an unbeaten 175 off just 66 deliveries, including 13 fours and as many as 17 sixes, against the Pune Warriors in Bengaluru on the 23rd of April, 2013. It is the third-fastest triple digit-score in IPL history!

154: Most Runs from 4s and 6s in an Innings

Gayle scored 88% of his runs through 4s and 6s during his marathon 175 not out (13 fours and 17 sixes) against Pune Warriors in Bengaluru in 2013.

He features thrice in the top 10 list.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

17: Maximum Sixes in an Innings

Gayle blasted 17 sixes on his way to the colossal 175 against Pune Warriors in Bengaluru in 2013.

326: Most Sixes in IPL history

The next highest, AB, is a good 101 sixes behind.

733: Gayle’s Aggregate Runs in IPL 2012

Gayle recorded a staggering 733 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 160.74 for the RCB in 2012. His efforts included one hundred and 7 fifties.

2049: Gayle’s IPL Aggregate between 2011-13

2011-13 was Gayle’s Golden Period in the IPL. He represented RCB in all the three seasons scoring 2049 runs in 42 innings at a strike rate of 165.11 including 4 hundreds and 14 fifties.

2: Number of Years Gayle won the Orange Cap

Gayle was the highest scorer in the 2011 (608 runs) and 2012 (733 runs) seasons.

Also Read: Sunil Narine to Work with Carl Crowe to Correct Bowling Action

350: Highest Strike Rate for Gayle in a 35-plus innings

Gayle hammered 35 off just 10 deliveries (for RCB) against the Sunrisers in Hyderabad in 2015. It is the 4th fastest 35-plus knock in IPL history!

6: Maximum Hundreds in IPL history

Gayle has a record 6 hundreds in the IPL – 5 for RCB and 1 for Kings XI. Interestingly, he has two hundreds (for his most successful franchise RCB) against his current franchise Kings XI.

151.02: Gayle’s Strike Rate in the IPL

It is the 9th highest (min. 800 runs) in IPL history.

41.13: Gayle’s Batting Average in the IPL

It is the 5th highest (min. 700 runs) after Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, David Warner and MS Dhoni.