IPL 2020: Chris Jordan Explains Why He Took ‘Baffling’ Route While Completing Second Run on Last Ball in KXIP vs MI Match

An interesting incident had taken place during Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians game due to which the result of the match was proceeded to a super over.

IPL 2020 has been full of excitement. Cricket fans have witnessed players taking superb catches, scoring hundreds and matches running into super overs and double super overs. Recently, an interesting incident took place during Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians game due to which the result of the match proceeded to a super over.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The outcome of the game would have been decided in the 40 overs had KXIP’s Chris Jordan not taken the circuitous route while attempting a second run on the last ball of the clash.

What happened was Jordan had the opportunity to finish the match in the 20th over of the Kings XI Punjab’s innings. On the last ball of the 20th over, KXIP required two to win and Jordan was on strike. He hit the ball from Trent Boult towards long-off. He ran for the first run and had ample time to complete the second run and finish the game. But, what he did after completing the first run was running a wide arc at the non-striker’s end, also neglecting to dive, and was run out by inches. As a result of this, the match tied.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: In Virat Kohli’s ‘Back To School Days' Post, AB de Villiers Is The Kid Who Has Finished Homework

The England cricketer, however, later explained the reason behind taking the long route. In an interview with Wisden.com, he said, "I actually lost my footing on my turn at the non-striker’s end. If I’d tried to go back in the same direction, I definitely would have slipped up and fallen down."

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Chris Jordan's 'Long Route' for Second Run Turns into a Hilarious Memefest

Jordan added that he changed his line to reach the other end and had almost made it, but the ball hit his foot on the way and it deflected due to which he could not dive.

He admitted that watching from outside, the route he took to complete the second looked baffling.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Qualification Scenarios - CSK's Tournament Could End Soon, KXIP and SRH in a Virtual Shootout on Saturday

Finally, KXIP won the game in the super over and continued its winning run. Batting first, Mumbai Indians had made 176 at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Kings XI Punjab also put up the same score, losing the same number of wickets.