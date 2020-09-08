IPL 2020: Chris Lynn Joins Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived here on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting September 19. Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.
Mumbai Indians also informed that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Australian speedster, James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had joined the team last week. The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.
Meanwhile Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya has urged everyone to follow the bio secure bubble.Pandya said: "More excited than nervous because a good 10 months I have been training and looking forward to play so the portion where the nervousness comes or the pressure comes has gone away. I am just more excited to be on the field and implement what I have worked on with regards to my training part, the practice sessions.”
Only recently was there a scare with a few members of the Chennai Super Kings unit tested positive? Hardik feels every player should just stick to the basics."For me it is just simple. Follow what the health officials say and follow what the team management says. I let the professionals do their work and if they say that we should look after certain things, I think we should just follow that and be on track. I realised one thing during this seven days of isolation that we have all been working hard for a long time. But one person can ruin everyone's hard work over the last 3-4 months. So, we are only focusing on cricket right now because MI is taking care of the rest."
