IPL 2020: Chris Morris Calls Captain Virat Kohli ‘Genius’ After His Brilliant Knock Against CSK

The magnificent innings of skipper Virat Kolhi led his team Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and teammate Chris Morris is very impressed with his captain.

Morris called Kohli a genius who smashed 90 off 52 balls at a time when the team really needed it. This was the highest individual score by a captain against CSK. With this knock, Kohli also put to rest doubts posed by several fans and analysts regarding his form.

“After the end of 16 overs, we just thought something needed to happen. There is a reason why Virat Kohli has the maximum runs in the IPL.

He is an absolute genius and did really well against such an experienced bowling line-up,” said RCB all-rounder Morris during the post-match press conference.

“He likes to lead from the front. I like how he goes about his game. He is a leader who likes to win and it helps the rest of the team,” added Morris.

RCB scored 66 runs in the final four overs of the first innings, thanks to Kohli’s brilliance. They were able to put up a decent total of 169.

Morris admitted that halfway through the innings, he got a little bit worried about the slow run rate and thought they “needed to get a move on”.

Morris himself made a significant contribution with the ball. He picked three wickets while giving away only 19 runs in 4 overs.

“I was very nervous. It has been a while since I last played a game. I had butterflies in my stomach. It was like I was making my Test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can make, it is a good feeling,” said Morris.

During the course of the match, Kohli completed 6000 runs for his team in IPL.