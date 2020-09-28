IPL 2020: Chris Morris unlikely to Feature for RCB Against Mumbai Indians, says Mike Hesson

RCB will not be havig the services of their Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris when they take on Mumbai Indians.

Director of Cricket of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Mike Hesson has indicated that South African all-rounder Chris Morris is not expected to play in the upcoming IPL 2020 game against Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers are going to face Mumbai Indians today in the 10 match of IPL 2020.

“Morris is progressing really well but he is unlikely to play the match against Mumbai. He is one guy who we would love to have back as he gives the side a right balance," said Hesson in a video posted on RCB’s Twitter handle.

The Protean all-rounder also missed the last match against Kings XI Punjab and first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, due to a side strain.

Simon Katich, head coach of RCB, also stated that they are finding it difficult to balance the side in the absence of Morris. He said that when they first picked the team for the Indian Premier League 2020, Morris was a part of the side.

His presence made Royal Challengers Bangalore balanced, asserted Katich.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played two games in the 13th edition of the IPL, out of which they have emerged victorious in one and lost the other.

In the first fixture against SRH, RCB put up a score of 163. From Bangalore’s side, Devdutt Padikkal scored 56 off 42, AB de Villers 51 off 30 and Aaron Finch 29 off 27. Kohli did not contribute much from the bat, making just 14 runs in 13 deliveries.

SRH, chasing the target of 164, fell short of RCB’s total by 10 runs. From SRH, only Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey performed with the bat. Bairstow smashed 61 off 43 balls and Pandey 34 off 33 deliveries.

In the second game, Royal Challengers Bangalore had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul-led Punjab gave Bangalore a target of 207. In that game, Rahul smashed RCB bowlers all over the ground, making 132 in 69 deliveries. RCB, in their response, got all out at 109 in 17 overs, losing the match by 97 runs.