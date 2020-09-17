IPL 2020: Commentator JP Duminy Eager to See MS Dhoni Don CSK Colors Again

South Africa cricketer is is the UAE right now, not play in the IPL 2020, but as a part of the broadcast team. Upon donning the new hat, Duminy went on to say that he is thrilled to mark a new journey and also waiting to watch MS Dhoni in action once again.

South Africa cricketer is is the UAE right now, not play in the IPL 2020, but as a part of the broadcast team. Upon donning the new hat, Duminy went on to say that he is thrilled to mark a new journey and also waiting to watch MS Dhoni in action once again.

“The IPL has always been considered as the pinnacle of cricket leagues where the stars of the game converge on the biggest platform of them all! I am really thrilled to be making my debut as a commentator for the IPL and I hope my experience and insights will empower viewers and fans to analyse, understand and most importantly, enjoy the games together. I can’t wait for the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings since I expect plenty of fireworks on the ground. I’m sure CSK and Dhoni fans all over the world will be ecstatic to watch MS Dhoni return to the playing field.”

Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar wasn't selected to be a part of the commentary team. It is believed that he was removed from the panel due to some problem with a player.

In a mail addressing to the BCCI, he had written “You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator. With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon. I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time, maybe there was not enough clarity on this issue,” he wrote.

WORLD FEED: Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara and JP Duminy

HINDI: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Nikhil Chopra, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More.

ANCHORS: Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Suhail Chandok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Dheeraj Juneja, Neroli Meadows