IPL 2020: Complete List of Players Retained and Released Ahead of Auction

Cricketnext Staff |November 16, 2019, 9:04 AM IST
IPL 2020: Complete List of Players Retained and Released Ahead of Auction

As the last day for teams to announce the players retained and released ahead of the IPL 2020 auction comes to an end, we bring to you the complete list of players that have been retained and released by their respective franchises. The auction will take place in Kolkata on December 19th.

1. Chennai Super Kings

Players Released: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey and Mohit Sharma.

Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif.

Purse Remaining: Rs 14.60 crore

2. Mumbai Indians

Players Released: Yuvraj Singh, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Ben Cutting and Pankaj Jaiswal, Beuran Hendricks, Rasikh Salam and Alzarri Joseph.

Players Retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav.

Purse Remaining: Rs 13.05 crore

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players Released: Shimron Hetmeyer, Dale Steyn, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee.

Players Retained: Squad: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

Purse Remaining: Rs 27.90 crore

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players Released: Shakib al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui.

Players Retained: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

Purse Remaining: Rs 17.00 crore

5. Rajasthan Royals

Players Released: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.

Players Retained: Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot

Purse Remaining: Rs 28.90 crore

6. Delhi Capitals

Players Released: Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Colin Munro, Bandaru Ayyappa, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Nathu Singh.

Players Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane.

Purse Remaining: Rs 27.85 crore

7. Kolkata Knight Riders

Players Released: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Anrich Nortje, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhik Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe and Carlos Brathwaite.

Players Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad.

Purse Remaining: Rs 35.65 crore

8. Kings XI Punjab

Players Released: David Miller, Moises Henriques, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Players Retained: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande.

Purse Remaining: Rs 42.70 crore

Indian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020

