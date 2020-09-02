IPL 2020: Concern for My Family, Not Discomfort with Bio-bubble, Led to Departure: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said that the main reason he left the Chennai Super Kings' bio-secure bubble in UAE was because he felt worried about his family. Ahead of IPL 2020, Raina left the Chennai Super Kings' training camp, with reports suggesting that he felt uncomfortable with the quarantine measures put in place for the players. However, he refuted that reason while also praising the efforts of the team management as well as the BCCI in keeping everyone safe.
"The team management and BCCI are doing a very commendable job keeping everyone safe. This has never been done before and its new for everyone," he told Cricbuzz.
"It's a highly secure environment and no one without access can move anywhere. We were all inside our rooms with no human interaction and there was a test every 2 days."
Raina added that he felt worried over what might happen to his family if anything happened to him and that was why he took the decision to fly back home.
"I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me, unka kya hoga?(what'll happen to them).
"My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven't seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine."
Meanwhile, there was good news for members of the Chennai Super Kings camp on Tuesday when all the players and support staff - barring 13 members including two players who had initially tested positive - tested negative for coronavirus in the tests carried out on Monday.
They will now undergo another test before beginning training on Friday (September 4).
