Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 24, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 September, 2020

2ND INN

St Lucia Zouks

109/7 (20.0)

St Lucia Zouks
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors*

48/1 (7.4)

Guyana Amazon Warriors need 62 runs in 74 balls at 5.02 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Concern for My Family, Not Discomfort with Bio-bubble, Led to Departure: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina said that the main reason he left the Chennai Super Kings' bio-secure bubble in UAE was because he felt worried about his family.

Cricketnext Staff |September 2, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said that the main reason he left the Chennai Super Kings' bio-secure bubble in UAE was because he felt worried about his family. Ahead of IPL 2020, Raina left the Chennai Super Kings' training camp, with reports suggesting that he felt uncomfortable with the quarantine measures put in place for the players. However, he refuted that reason while also praising the efforts of the team management as well as the BCCI in keeping everyone safe.

"The team management and BCCI are doing a very commendable job keeping everyone safe. This has never been done before and its new for everyone," he told Cricbuzz.

Also Read: 'A Father Can Scold His Son' - Suresh Raina Defends CSK Owner N Srinivasan's 'Prima Donna' Comments

"It's a highly secure environment and no one without access can move anywhere. We were all inside our rooms with no human interaction and there was a test every 2 days."

Raina added that he felt worried over what might happen to his family if anything happened to him and that was why he took the decision to fly back home.

"I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me, unka kya hoga?(what'll happen to them).

"My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven't seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine."

Also Read: Suresh Raina Speaks Out on Death of Relatives, Asks Punjab Police to Look into Matter

Meanwhile, there was good news for members of the Chennai Super Kings camp on Tuesday when all the players and support staff - barring 13 members including two players who had initially tested positive - tested negative for coronavirus in the tests carried out on Monday.

They will now undergo another test before beginning training on Friday (September 4).

chennai super kingscricketcricket newsCSKIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020suresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 5083 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more