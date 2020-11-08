IPL 2020: Concern for Team India as David Warner Confirms Hamstring Tear for Wriddhiman Saha

In a potential worry for the Indian team ahead of the tour of Australia, Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has suffered a hamstring tear that has kept him out of Sunrisers Hyderabad's last two IPL 2020 matches.

The injured Saha will sit out of SRH's Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Abu Dhabi, with SRH captain David Warner confirming the nature of injury at the toss. The severity of the injury is not known yet.

Saha has played only four matches in IPL 2020 but has been in terrific striking form ever since returning to the XI in the game against DC on September 27. He made 87 in that match and followed it up with scores of 39 and 58* in the next two matches before missing the Eliminator against RCB.

It's worth mentioning that Saha had suffered a groin niggle during the game against DC, and didn't come to the field for wicketkeeping duties.

India have other injury concerns too, with Rohit Sharma missing out from the squads for the tour of Australia due to an injury, although he has since gone on to play for Mumbai Indians.

Ishant Sharma too has not been named in the Test squad due to an injury that forced him out of the IPL midway.

"We are monitoring Ishant and Rohit. Ishant is not completely out. He will become a part of the Test series," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had told Hindustan Times. "With Rohit, we want him fit for Australia. At some stage if he is fit, I am sure the selectors will rethink his position. They can be sent later. There are flights to Australia."

Rishabh Pant is the other keeper in the Test squad.

Team India will start training on November 13 in Sydney. With the bio-bubble measures in place in the post-coronavirus era, Team India is also expected to play few intrasquad matches in order to adapt to the wickets and conditions in Australia at the earliest after almost all of them spent close to 60 days in the UAE.

Skipper Virat Kohli moved into the bubble created for the Indian players in Dubai late on Friday night after Royal Challengers Bangalore got knocked out of the IPL. While the likes of Mayank Agarwal and all had already started preparing with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari once their respective campaigns ended in the ongoing IPL.

The Indian squad started preparations for the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide from Friday evening itself with pink balls. Even though throwdown specialist Raghu had to skip travelling to the UAE with the rest of the support staff as he is down with coronavirus, the team has another throwdown specialist in Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne. His left-arm throwdowns are something which will help the Indians prepare for the Australian pace unit which is led by Mitchell Starc.

India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other. The first Test is scheduled to start on December 17.