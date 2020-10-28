- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Confident that MS Dhoni Will Lead CSK in 2021, Says CEO
Chennai Super Kings have had a poor IPL 2020, becoming the first team to be out of competition for a play-off spot. They've won only four of their 12 games in the competition so far, which means their 100% play-offs record has been broken this season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 28, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
However, there will be no change in captaincy in IPL 2021, according to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. MS Dhoni has been under criticism for constantly backing struggling senior players over younger options in the IPL 2020, but he's all set to continue next year as well.
"Yes, definitely. I am very confident that Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021. He has won three titles for us in the IPL. This is the first year we have not qualified for the playoffs. No other team has done that. One bad year does not mean we will have to change everything," Viswanathan told Times of India.
"We didn't play to our potential this season. We lost games that we should have won. That pushed us back. The withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh coupled with Covid cases in the camp meant that the balance of the side was upset."
Following their abject loss to Mumbai Indians last week, Dhoni had spoken about feeling 'hurt' by their campaign this year and the need to look at fresher options keeping in mind the 2021 season.
"I feel it is part and parcel, you can't always think the result will go your way, you think more about the process. Even when you are hurting you put a smile on your face so that the management doesn't look like they are in panic. That is what the youngsters want and I feel the boys have done that. We have kept the dressing room like that and hopefully we can turn it around in the next three games at least for pride," he had said.
"We need to have a clear picture for the next year," he said. "There are ifs and buts in the auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent. We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify batsmen according to order, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure.
CSK then went on to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, with young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad emerging Man of the Match.
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4727 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
PUN vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4324 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
