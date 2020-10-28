IPL 2020: Confident that MS Dhoni Will Lead CSK in 2021, Says CEO

Chennai Super Kings have had a poor IPL 2020, becoming the first team to be out of competition for a play-off spot. They've won only four of their 12 games in the competition so far, which means their 100% play-offs record has been broken this season.

Chennai Super Kings have had a poor IPL 2020, becoming the first team to be out of competition for a play-off spot. They've won only four of their 12 games in the competition so far, which means their 100% play-offs record has been broken this season.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

However, there will be no change in captaincy in IPL 2021, according to CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. MS Dhoni has been under criticism for constantly backing struggling senior players over younger options in the IPL 2020, but he's all set to continue next year as well.

"Yes, definitely. I am very confident that Dhoni will lead CSK in 2021. He has won three titles for us in the IPL. This is the first year we have not qualified for the playoffs. No other team has done that. One bad year does not mean we will have to change everything," Viswanathan told Times of India.

"We didn't play to our potential this season. We lost games that we should have won. That pushed us back. The withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh coupled with Covid cases in the camp meant that the balance of the side was upset."

'It Hurts, but Have to Put on a Smile' Says MS Dhoni as CSK's Play-Off Dream Ends

Following their abject loss to Mumbai Indians last week, Dhoni had spoken about feeling 'hurt' by their campaign this year and the need to look at fresher options keeping in mind the 2021 season.

"I feel it is part and parcel, you can't always think the result will go your way, you think more about the process. Even when you are hurting you put a smile on your face so that the management doesn't look like they are in panic. That is what the youngsters want and I feel the boys have done that. We have kept the dressing room like that and hopefully we can turn it around in the next three games at least for pride," he had said.

"We need to have a clear picture for the next year," he said. "There are ifs and buts in the auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent. We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify batsmen according to order, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure.

CSK then went on to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, with young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad emerging Man of the Match.