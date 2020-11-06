- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: 'Confused' Rishabh Pant needs to figure out his game, Says Aakash Chopra
Pant, who was once being seen as a future replacement of MS Dhoni after his superb performance a couple of years ago in Tests and limited over cricket, is swiftly going downhill
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 6, 2020, 3:43 PM IST
Rishabh Pant’s bad run in the IPL 2020 continues as he let yet another opportunity pass in the qualifier match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The top three batsmen of the Delhi Capitals were gone for nil and it was time for Pant to prove his worth, not just in his IPL team but in the Indian cricket team as well. Unfortunately, he let his backers down once again.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Pant, who was once being seen as a future replacement of MS Dhoni after his superb performance a couple of years ago in Tests and limited over cricket, is swiftly going downhill and according to analysts, he needs immediate course correction.
IPL 2020: Ruthless Mumbai Indians Crush Delhi Capitals to Book Berth in Yet Another Final
Former cricketer and expert Aakash Chopra believes Pant needs to understand his own game and find comfort with his style of play. “Pant comes across as someone who is confused about his role and his responsibilities towards his own game. I'm not talking about what the team or the situation demands of him but just his comfort with his own style of play,” Chopra wrote in his column in ESPN Cricinfo.
“His last couple of Test matches and this edition of the IPL have brought that uncertainty to the fore. He is blessed with the ability to hit the ball long and hard, but it seems that he is unsure of the right time to do so,” wrote Chopra.
The expert went on to add instances in the IPL 2020 when left-arm spinners have come and gone unscathed. He mentioned how the bowlers, whom Pant gave a hard chase previously, have silences him in this season “because he chose to let the moment pass and wait for a better, more opportune moment.”
In an advice for Pant, Chopra said, “it is time for him to clear the cobwebs and spend more time with his own game, understanding its nuances.”
IPL 2020: 'I'm Okay With Not Taking Wickets and Winning the Tournament' - Jasprit Bumrah
Chopra believes Pant can still bounce back stronger from this, reminding that everyone believed Pant had the X-Factor and was seen as a natural successor to Dhoni.
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Qualifier 105 Nov, 2020 DubaiMumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5401 Nov, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 5301 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiChennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches