IPL 2020: 'Confused' Rishabh Pant needs to figure out his game, Says Aakash Chopra

Rishabh Pant’s bad run in the IPL 2020 continues as he let yet another opportunity pass in the qualifier match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The top three batsmen of the Delhi Capitals were gone for nil and it was time for Pant to prove his worth, not just in his IPL team but in the Indian cricket team as well. Unfortunately, he let his backers down once again.

Pant, who was once being seen as a future replacement of MS Dhoni after his superb performance a couple of years ago in Tests and limited over cricket, is swiftly going downhill and according to analysts, he needs immediate course correction.

Former cricketer and expert Aakash Chopra believes Pant needs to understand his own game and find comfort with his style of play. “Pant comes across as someone who is confused about his role and his responsibilities towards his own game. I'm not talking about what the team or the situation demands of him but just his comfort with his own style of play,” Chopra wrote in his column in ESPN Cricinfo.

“His last couple of Test matches and this edition of the IPL have brought that uncertainty to the fore. He is blessed with the ability to hit the ball long and hard, but it seems that he is unsure of the right time to do so,” wrote Chopra.

The expert went on to add instances in the IPL 2020 when left-arm spinners have come and gone unscathed. He mentioned how the bowlers, whom Pant gave a hard chase previously, have silences him in this season “because he chose to let the moment pass and wait for a better, more opportune moment.”

In an advice for Pant, Chopra said, “it is time for him to clear the cobwebs and spend more time with his own game, understanding its nuances.”

Chopra believes Pant can still bounce back stronger from this, reminding that everyone believed Pant had the X-Factor and was seen as a natural successor to Dhoni.