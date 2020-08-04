IPL 2020: At Least Five Coronavirus Tests for Players Before Training Begins in UAE
During the first week in the UAE, the players and team officials will not be allowed to meet each other in the hotel and they can only do so after they test negative thrice, following which they will be cleared to enter the tournament bio-bubble and start training.
