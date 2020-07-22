Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020 Could Begin on September 19, With 7.30 PM Starts: Report

The Indian Premier League could start on September 19 instead of September 26

Cricketnext Staff |July 22, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
IPL 2020 Could Begin on September 19, With 7.30 PM Starts: Report

The Indian Premier League could start on September 19 instead of September 26, according to a report in Times of India.

The Board of Control for Cricket had been looking at a September 26 to November 8 window for the IPL 2020, but reports emerged that the host broadcasters STAR aren't very happy to forego the Diwali (November 14) weekend.

The BCCI is thus likely to provide options to STAR, one of which include beginning the IPL on September 19. This could also result in reduction of evening matches, in line with STAR's desires.

The night matches could also start at 7.30 PM IST (6pm UAE) instead of the usual 8 PM IST.

On Tuesday, Brijesh Patel, the IPL governing council chairman, confirmed that the 12th edition of the tournament will be held in UAE due to the COVID-19 situation in India. While an official announcement from the board is yet to come, the BCCI is waiting for an approval from the Indian government before finalising the schedule.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 in UAE Confirms Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel

"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," Patel told ESPNcricinfo.

"The dates have not been finalised as yet and will be decided at the (next) IPL GC, which will be held in the next seven or ten days."

Patel also confirmed that Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be the three main venues and when asked about whether the tournament would be played behind closed doors, he said that "depends on the UAE government."

The fact that a part of the IPL in 2014 was hosted by UAE also helped the BCCI decide on the venue for the 13th edition of the glitzy tournament.

Last week, Dubai Sports City's Head of Cricket and Events Salman Hanif has said they are keeping the facilities ready for such an eventuality. The IPL is aiming to secure the September-October window, which it might just grab as there is immense uncertainty surrounding the fate of the October 18 to November 15 T20 World Cup in Australia.

bcciBrijesh Patelipl 2020IPL in UAEUAE

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more