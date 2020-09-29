IPL 2020: Could Not Send Ishan Kishan for Super Over Because He Was Tired, Says Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, who played his first game of the season, scored 99 off 58 balls to help Mumbai tie the game in a thrilling 202-run chase at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that a physically drained Ishan Kishan struggled to come out to bat again for the Super Over in the defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

"He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh," Rohit Sharma said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who played his first game of the season on Monday, scored 99 off 58 balls to help Mumbai tie the game in a thrilling 202-run chase at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Ishan there and then Pollard was brilliant as usual for us. It is just that we couldn't start well, I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have," the Mumbai Indians captain added.

Mumbai managed just seven from the Super Over and Virat Kohli's RCB needed the last ball to cross the finish line. "Seven runs, you have to have luck on your side and get a wicket in the first two balls. And that unfortunate edge over fine leg made it two in two for them," said Rohit.

The reigning champions struggled to get going in the chase until Kishan and Kieron Pollard's incredible 119-run fifth-wicket partnership off 51 balls levelled the scores at the end of the 20 overs.

"We were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. Great innings by Ishan to get us back. Polly was brilliant as usual. Just that we didn't start well, I thought we could have got 200 with the batting we have. With Polly being there, anything can happen, and Ishan can hit it," said the opening batsman.