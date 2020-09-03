Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Bergamo Cricket Club
Bergamo Cricket Club

Toss won by Bergamo Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Couldn't Risk Missing the Birth of My First Child - Kane Richardson

Kane Richardson, who recently pulled out of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad ahead of the IPL 2020, said that he couldn't live with the idea of missing the birth of his first child.

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
IPL 2020: Couldn't Risk Missing the Birth of My First Child - Kane Richardson

Australia pacer Kane Richardson, who recently pulled out of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad ahead of the IPL 2020, said that he couldn't live with the idea of missing the birth of his first child.

The 29-year old was hopeful of getting another chance to show his talents in the IPL in the future but that the main focus for him right now is to support his wife.

"It's always difficult to withdraw from a competition like the IPL, it's the pinnacle domestic competition in the world but when I really sat down and thought about it's definitely the right one with all that's going on in the world at the moment," he said.

Also Read: 'Young DC Side Showed Great Discipline, Strictly Followed Self Isolation,' Lauds R Ashwin

"Just the challenge around getting home on time for something as unpredictable as the birth of a child, I couldn't risk missing that.

"It's disappointing to miss the IPL but hopefully there are opportunities ahead for that and don't think I'd ever be able to live with missing the birth of my first kid.

"We've had five months of but hopefully cricket will always be there. The main thing for me is to support my wife, as cricketers we are away for a lot of things but there comes a time when you prioritise your family over anything else and at the moment in the world a lot of people are doing that."

Also Read: 'Will Be Lying If I Say We're Not Nervous', Says KXIP Captain KL Rahul

Richardson was replaced by countryman Adam Zampa in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. The IPL is set to begin on September 19.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (C), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

cricketcricket newsIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020kane richardsonRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more