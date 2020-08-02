IPL 2020: COVID Replacements Allowed, Women's T20 Challenge Approved, Chinese Sponsors Retained

The Indian Premier League Governing Council on Sunday officially confirmed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi between September 19 and November 10.
In a media release, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST.
PTI reported that the board has decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved COVID-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year.
"All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines," an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown.
In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women's IPL, a development that was first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.
"Women’s T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week," the statement read. "A meeting with the franchises will be called shortly."
Forced out of India due to the rising COVID-19 case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe.
"We expect the the Home and External Affairs Ministry to give us necessary approvals within another week. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters," the IPL GC member said.
That the sponsorship deals will remain unaffected was reported by PTI on Saturday. It would have been difficult to get new sponsors for the Board at a short notice given the current financially difficult climate. It is expected that the squad strength in terms of playing members will be 24 the eight franchises.
"Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is still being prepared but there would be any number of COVID replacements this year.
"Also the BCCI has received presentations from a Dubai based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
