IPL 2020: CSK CEO Rules Out Return of Suresh Raina, Says 'Smiles Will Be Back Soon'

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has ruled out the return of Suresh Raina into the squad for IPL 2020, saying the franchise respects his space and decision. Raina returned to India from the UAE for 'personal reasons', but later hinted that he could even return back to the squad.

CSK have struggled in the IPL 2020 so far, winning only one of their three games. The batting in particular has been poor as none barring Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis look in form. CSK's meek capitulation to Delhi Capitals on Friday sparked a trend on Twitter calling for the return of Suresh Raina, but that seems unlikely to happen.

"We cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable, and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it," Viswanathan told ANI.

"I can assure the fans that we will bounce back strongly. It's a game and you have your good and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back."

After the game against DC, which CSK lost by 47 runs chasing 176, Dhoni admitted lack of 'steam' in the batting.

"We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up," Dhoni said.

Coach Stephen Fleming too admitted that the batting was 'muddled' in the absence of key players like Raina and Rayudu, who missed the last two games due to injury.

"We are a bit muddled at the moment, we are missing some key players and are trying to find a balance that allows us to be competitive," he said. "Again it comes to the spin bowling aspect, we are looking to develop a personality on the type of pitches we are getting. We are trying to find a combination without Raina and Rayudu. The performance against Delhi was on the weaker side in terms of intent. It has been an interesting six days and now we have the time to rectify the issues and there are a few of them."

Like Dhoni did in the post match presentation, Viswanathan too confirmed that Rayudu will return for CSK's next match, against SRH on October 2.