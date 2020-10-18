IPL 2020: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals Details of Dwayne Bravo's Injury & Expected Return Date

There were more than a few eyebrows raised when, with 17 runs to defend in the final over against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni turned to Ravindra Jadeja instead of death overs specialist Dwayne Bravo. Dhoni had revealed after the match that Bravo had picked up an injury and was therefore not available to bowl the final over but did not divulge any further details on the matter. However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed the extent of the West Indian all-rounder's injury in the post-match press conference.

"He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that’s pretty much for what he is in the team for," Fleming said after the match. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

"He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take few days or a couple of weeks,” he added.

"Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that’s the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us.

"Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option."

Spared by the fielders a number of times, opener Shikhar Dhawan (101) hit his maiden IPL hundred while Axar Patel pulled off three sixes in the final over as Delhi Capitals moved to the top of the table with a tense five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Dropped on 25 and 79, apart from surviving a half chance and a run-out opportunity, Dhawan made full use of the lives given to him to raise his best IPL knock as the Capitals overhauled a stiff 180-run target with one ball to spare.