IPL 2020: CSK Could Play MI in Tournament Opener After Players Test Negative
Finally some good news coming from CSK camp now -- all the players who were not in quarantine have tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday.
That means that the team can finally start their practice in the build up to the IPL 2020. Also according to a report in the Times of India, one understands that CSK is available to play the opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19. The IPL 2020 schedule will be announced on Friday.
