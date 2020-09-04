Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: CSK Could Play MI in Tournament Opener After Players Test Negative

Finally some good news coming from CSK camp now -- all the players who were not in quarantine have tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday. That means that the team can finally start their practice in the build up to the IPL 2020. Also according to a report in the Times of India, one understands that CSK is available to play the opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19. The IPL 2020 schedule will be announced on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
CSK IPL 2020 Full squad.

That means that the team can finally start their practice in the build up to the IPL 2020. Also according to a report in the Times of India, one understands that CSK is available to play the opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19. The IPL 2020 schedule will be announced on Friday.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE

Initially there were reports suggesting that RCB might play against defending champions Mumbai Indians, after two CSK players -- Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested Covid-19 positive. But apparently, CSK never asked for the postponement of the game.

"It's not a problem at all. We will be happy to play game 1 if we are asked to," a CSK source said.

Earlier, it was reported that, majority of the franchises want a warm-up game before the tournament opener in September 19. "Having some competitive warm-up games will be good for tournament," a leading franchise executive has told TOI. Another franchise CEO has also expressed his "100 percent support to the idea of warm-ups."

Two other franchisees have in-fact told TOI that "warm-ups are the only way to get players back in the tournament mode right from day one" as they have not set foot on a cricket field for more than five months.

Even the broadcaster Star is in favour of holding warm-up games. Although Star refused a comment, but those in the know said that "they are in the favour of the idea and are also keen on their broadcast as it will help build an anticipation for IPL." The Indian Premier League is scheduled to start on September 19 which matches to be played across three venues in UAE---Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: How Abu Dhabi Cricket are Ensuring Full Precautions in Build-up to Tournament

All the teams have hit the ground running with the excepion of Chennai Super Kings whose 13 staff members and 2 players have tested positive of Covid-19. Most of the cricketers haven't played a game for more than five months and are desperate to get some match practice before the multi-million dollar league begins.

