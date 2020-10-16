T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020: CSK Fans Take a Swipe At Harbhajan Singh For His Reaction Over MS Dhoni’s Wide Ball Controversy

Seasoned India spinner Harbhajan Singh has courted the ire of the Chennai Super Kings fans after he reacted to MS Dhoni’s wide ball controversy

IPL 2020: CSK Fans Take a Swipe At Harbhajan Singh For His Reaction Over MS Dhoni’s Wide Ball Controversy

Seasoned India spinner Harbhajan Singh has courted the ire of the Chennai Super Kings fans after he reacted to MS Dhoni’s wide ball controversy. During a Chennai Super Kings versus Sunrisers Hyderabad match of IPL 2020, umpire Paul Reiffel changed his decision at the last moment of calling a delivery wide after seeing an angry Dhoni protesting against it.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Protests Wide Call, and Why Umpire Paul Reiffel is Within His Rights to Change His Mind

Following the incident, Dhoni has received criticism from many cricket lovers and cricketers for “bullying” the umpire into changing his decision.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Harbhajan also reacted to the incident on Twitter. He did not write anything, but just dropped some laughing emojis in the caption, while retweeting the video of that moment when Reiffel stopped himself from calling that delivery wide.

https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1316400094413946883

The spinner’s reaction does not seem to have gone down well with CSK fans. Harbhajan is currently associated with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He had pulled out of the ongoing season even before it commenced.

One user wrote that Harbhajan supports former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, but mocks Dhoni.

https://twitter.com/vernon_4136/status/1316414888118427648

"I'm not sure what's going on within the CSK team cuz Raina and Bhajji left for unknown reasons but he shouldn't have trolled his own team and his captain. Absolutely cheap sportsmanship," said a netizen.

https://twitter.com/anbaana__fan/status/1316590961917476864

Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from International cricket on August 15, the day Dhoni informed his friends and followers on Instagram that he had decided to hang up his boots, also withdrew his name before IPL 2020 started. He also plays for Chennai Super Kings.

A person even suggested how the spinner should be treated in the next edition of IPL. He said that Harbhajan should be included in the franchise, but not be made part of the playing 11. He added, “Make him warm bench. Ask for drinks and then refuse when he reaches midway pitch.”

https://twitter.com/FarziCricketer/status/1316408278604079104

Here are some more reactions:

https://twitter.com/error_407_error/status/1316475990978166784

https://twitter.com/ARIFAMEENUDDIN/status/1316403364159127554

https://twitter.com/Desi45188793/status/1316581469498814465

https://twitter.com/VishalK891/status/1316436298798952449

https://twitter.com/priyaaarajput/status/1316434458606809088

Harbhajan has played 160 IPL games in which he has picked 150 wickets. He was initially part of Mumbai Indians, but later joined Chennai Super Kings.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches