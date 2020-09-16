IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad: Chennai Super Kings Full Player List

The Indian Premier League will kick start with a face-off between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

The Indian Premier League 2020 is all set to commence from September 19. The 53 days-long tournament will be held in United Arab Emirates at three venues – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The final match of the league will be played on November 10.

This year, a total of eight teams are part of the IPL, including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

The division of matches is such that 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. All the first matches of the day will commence from 3:30PM IST and all evening matches will begin from 7:30PM IST.

The Indian Premier League will kick start with a face-off between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

The squad of the Chennai Super Kings includes some of the famous names of the season. However, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have stepped out of the league citing personal reasons.

Take a look at the expertise of the Chennai Super Kings squad:

Wicketkeepers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Jagadeesan N

Batsmen

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Francois Du Plessis

Ambati Rayudu

Murali Vijay

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Jagadeesan N

All-Rounders

Dwayne Bravo

Ravindra Jadeja

Shane Watson

Piyush Chawla

Kedar Jadhav

Karn Sharma

Mitchell Santner

Sam Curran

Bowlers

Imran Tahir

Deepak Chahar

Shardul Thakur

Lungisani Ngidi

Josh Hazlewood

KM Asif

Monu Kumar

R Sai Kishore

Take a look at the international players who are the part of the squad for the Indian Premier League 2020:

Josh Hazlewood (Bowler)

Sam Curran (All-rounder)

Mitchell Santer (All-rounder)

Lungisani Ngidi (Bowler)

Imran Tahir (Bowler)

Shane Watson (All Rounder)

Francois Du Plessis (Batsman)

Dwayne Bravo (All-rounder)

The captain of the Chennai Super Kings team for Indian Premier League 2020 will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni.