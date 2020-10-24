IPL 2020: CSK Lost the Game in The Powerplay Itself, Says Coach Stephen Fleming

"So the message during the time out was to have some runs on the board to give us half a chance in the game as our bowling was strong due to overseas players," he added.

In reply, chasing 115 for a win, Ishan Kishan (68 not out) and Quinton de Kock (46 not out) knocked off the required runs in just 12.2 overs at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.

The MS Dhoni-led side made three changes as Ruturaj, Imran Tahir, and N Jagadeesan were included in the playing XI. Fleming said that they were keen to have Tahir play but witnessed a dismal batting performance at the start of the game.

"The pitches are becoming a little more difficult at times and our opening stands have been a little bit of mix. So the plan was to be positive and the reason why Ruturaj Gaikwad was there because we wanted to introduce Tahir to have some balance," said Fleming.

"Our spin bowling has little bit ineffective so when you have one of the T20 spinners we were keen to play him but we had a poor batting display and it sums up our tournament. Everything we have tried has been opposite," he added.

With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games. Chennai on the other hand, currently at the last position in the points table.