IPL 2020: CSK Lost the Game in The Powerplay Itself, Says Coach Stephen Fleming
Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's devastating pace-bowling spell in tandem before Ishan Kishan's batting heroics helped Mumbai Indians' post a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
As Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's devastating pace-bowling spell in tandem followed by Ishan Kishan's batting heroics helped Mumbai Indians' post a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the game was over for them in the powerplay itself after Boult and Bumrah had dismantled their top order.
Boult started the attack in the very first over itself and Bumrah wreaked havoc in the second over with CSK getting reduced to 3/3. Boult and Bumrah derailed the top-half of the Chennai innings before the completion of the powerplay.
Stephen Fleming feels with half of the side back in the hut, it was all over for them right at that point and the plan was to have some runs on board to give them a half a chance.
"We were pretty stunned really. It was a terrible powerplay. To lose wickets so quickly, so frequently, the game was almost over in the powerplay. Obviously, we had a couple of young guys who had an opportunity we didn't work out," said Fleming during the post-match press conference.
"So the message during the time out was to have some runs on the board to give us half a chance in the game as our bowling was strong due to overseas players," he added.
In reply, chasing 115 for a win, Ishan Kishan (68 not out) and Quinton de Kock (46 not out) knocked off the required runs in just 12.2 overs at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.
The MS Dhoni-led side made three changes as Ruturaj, Imran Tahir, and N Jagadeesan were included in the playing XI. Fleming said that they were keen to have Tahir play but witnessed a dismal batting performance at the start of the game.
"The pitches are becoming a little more difficult at times and our opening stands have been a little bit of mix. So the plan was to be positive and the reason why Ruturaj Gaikwad was there because we wanted to introduce Tahir to have some balance," said Fleming.
"Our spin bowling has little bit ineffective so when you have one of the T20 spinners we were keen to play him but we had a poor batting display and it sums up our tournament. Everything we have tried has been opposite," he added.
With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games. Chennai on the other hand, currently at the last position in the points table.
