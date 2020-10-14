IPL 2020: CSK Won't Trade Any Players in Mid-season Transfer, Haven't Gone Through Rules Too - Kasi Viswanathan

Imran Tahir has been an excellent servant for the CSK over the years. In the 2019 edition, he finished with 26 wickets in 17 matches and was the Purple cap holder in the tournament. But this year he hasn't been in the picture as yet. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, on the other hand has assured the fans that he will soon be a part of the playing XI. It is only due to conditions in the UAE that two foreign batsmen have made the cut in the team.

"He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the 4-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer," he explained.

The bowler in questions also understands his role in the team and is waiting for his opportunity. "It has been difficult sitting out, but I have to be honest, I am enjoying and I know how we go about it as a team. I am happy if we are doing well and waiting for my opportunity and hopefully will be ready when I get it. Will be a good challenge playing against the young Indian talent. I see the pitches have started spinning a little bit," he told the commentators during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also CSK CEO has made it clear that they are not looking to let go off any player in the mid-season transfer. "CSK has never brought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have honestly not even gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player," he explained.

"It is a competition after all and I don't think anyone would want to loan players to another franchise. Some might be playing and others might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C and D," he said.