IPL 2020: One India Player, 12 CSK Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Dubai - Reports
An India International part of the Chennai Super Kings' franchise' has been tested positive for coronavirus, as per reports. The player, a fast bowler who recently played for India, is among 12 other members of the support staff to have tested positive for Covid-19.
IPL 2020: One India Player, 12 CSK Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Dubai - Reports
An India International part of the Chennai Super Kings' franchise' has been tested positive for coronavirus, as per reports. The player, a fast bowler who recently played for India, is among 12 other members of the support staff to have tested positive for Covid-19.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings