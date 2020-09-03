Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: CSK Squad Undergoes Second COVID-19 Test, Will Train from Friday if Negative

The Chennai Super Kings squad, barring the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is likely to train from Friday subject to clearance after a second round of testing was conducted on Thursday.

September 3, 2020
CSK (Twitter)

The Chennai Super Kings squad, barring the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is likely to train from Friday subject to clearance after a second round of testing was conducted on Thursday.

Deepak Chahar was among the two players to have tested positive last week and overall 13 members of CSK contingent were infected with the deadly virus, raising safety concerns ahead of the IPL beginning here on September 19.

“Tests were done today. Results will come late night or tomorrow morning,” a CSK official told PTI.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that the team will start training from Friday after the second round of testing.

ALSO READ: 'CSK Incident Has Taught Us It Can Happen to Anyone Despite Precautions,' Says Wadia

The coronavirus-free players were made to undergo two additional tests after 13 cases were confirmed last week, delaying the team’s training.

ALSO READ: 'I Treat Suresh Raina Like Son, But Can't Decide on Comeback,' Says N Srinivasan

All players had undergone three tests as per BCCI SOP in the six days of quarantine upon arrival on August 21.

The two infected players will be undergoing two tests after completing their 14-day quarantine.

