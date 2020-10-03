- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
HYD
CHE157/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Hyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
MUM
PUN143/8(20.0) RR 9.55
Mumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: CSK, Trell Launch Anthem to ‘Create A World Record'
The association gives Trell and its users digital access to a host of CSK fan-favourite content like match moments, behind the scenes and much more
- IANS
- Updated: October 3, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have signed up lifestyle-video app Trell as an associate partner for the ongoing season being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The association gives Trell and its users digital access to a host of CSK fan-favourite content like match moments, behind the scenes, player stories, player video bytes and other content unseen on the official CSK Twitter handle during the IPL-13 edition.
Recently, the two partners announced the launch of a new campaign on Trell #CSKMillionStrong with an aim to bring together millions of enthusiastic fans to share their videos on the app and create a world record.
ALSO READ: All-round Mumbai Indians Humble Kings XI Punjab
The campaign has a peppy anthem composed and sung by Benny Dayal and choreographed by the popular dance troupe DanceFit Live.
Commenting on the tie-up, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said: "It's an exciting partnership that promises to thrill CSK fans in the digital space. The team and management also wish Trell all success for the world record bid with the #CSKMillionStrong anthem."
ALSO READ:Fans Show Love and Respect for 'Mahendra Bahubali' - CSK vs SRH in Memes
Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-Founder, Trell, said: "We are very excited about our partnership with the Chennai Super Kings and the launch of our new anthem #CSKMillionStrong. Together, we are recreating and digitising India's cricket experience online during times when stadiums are empty."
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1402 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 1301 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 1230 Sep, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches