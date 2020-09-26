IPL 2020: CSK vs DC Talking Points - Prithvi Shaw's Quick Start, CSK's Baffling Chase

Delhi Capitals thrashed a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs to win their second match in a row. From Prithvi Shaw's strong start to CSK's baffling chase, the game had plenty of highs and lows.

Here are the highlights.

Prithvi Shaw makes CSK pay for costly miss

Shaw was caught behind off Deepak Chahar in the second ball of the match for 0. However, neither keeper MS Dhoni nor bowler Chahar heard the faint edge. There ws not even a semblance of an appeal, forget review.

Shaw made sure CSK would pay for this lapse, giving Delhi the perfect start. He sent the next two balls to the boundary to signal intent and picked off from there. Shikhar Dhawan was struggling to get going at the other end, and was at one stage 9 off 15. However, by then, Shaw had got going with 38 off 27 to give Delhi 49 runs in 7 overs.

Shaw took on CSK's spinners with success as well to bring up his half-century off 35 balls. He was eventually out in the 13th over stumped off Piyush Chawla, but he had done his job taking DC past 100 in 12 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant play useful knocks

Dhawan struggled to get going initially, scoring only 9 runs off 15 balls. However, the sight of Ravindra Jadeja made him turn it around as he welcomed the left-arm spinner with a six over deep mid wicket. He then hit another four in the same over to catch up for lost time and took off from there. Dhawan ended with 35 off 27 trying an ambitious reverse sweep off Chawla, only to be lbw. By then, Delhi had the momentum. The baton was passed on to Rishabh Pant.

Pant and Shreyas Iyer partnership, Chawla and Jadeja's struggles

Neither Pant nor Iyer were able to go bang-bang, but they got the job done, with some help from CSK's lack of discipline. The duo added 59 for the third wicket to keep DC going. Although they couldn't get to a 180+ total, the 175 they scored proved to be more than enough.

Meanwhile, CSK's struggles in the spin department continued. Jadeja, for the third consecutive game, conceded more than 40 runs. Chawla returned 2 for 33, which wasn't as bad as Jadeja, but could have been much better had he controlled his lengths and speeds better. After the game, coach Stephen Fleming admitted that their spin bowling has been an issue that could be corrected in the upcoming games. Expect a sixth bowler, maybe?

M Vijay and Shane Watson struggle

10 off 15. 14 off 16. Those were the scores of Vijay and Watson. By the end of the Power Play, CSK were 34 for 2. There was no Power in the Play at all. A good start was the only was CSK could have competed in the chase and that wasn't to be. It seems like time is running out for Vijay, who has struggled throughout the first three games. Watson, as was the case in 2019, might get an extended run but CSK need him to fire, especially in Ambati Rayudu's absence.

Baffling middle overs

10 overs 47 for 3. 12 overs 60 for 3. It was only in the 14th over that CSK were even scoring at a run a ball. It would have been understandable if they lost wickets, but even without that, CSK were showing no intent to go big with Faf du Plessis and Kedar Jadhav batting. It was a baffling strategy especially with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to come.

At least in the chase against Rajasthan Royals, CSK managed to get close to the target to control some net run rate damage. Here, they ended with a 47-run loss.