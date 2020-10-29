IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 49: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 49: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Chennai Super Kings will be heading with a win, however, the three-time IPL champions will not be eligible for the playoffs.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 49: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The 49th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday, October 27. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees. The forecast shows no chance of rain. The humidity will be around 37 per cent and the wind speed around 20 kmph.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 49: Dubai Pitch Report

The last five matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the team batting second has won the match four times. The only exception being Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who won twice defending their scores.

The pitch at the Dubai stadium has been in favouring the team batting second, as the batsmen get good advantage from the evening slow pitch. As it progresses, the evening dew poses a challenge to the spinners who find it difficult to grip the ball.

For MS Dhoni’s CSK, the IPL 2020 is done and dusted, they will enter the game building on their previous win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the three-time IPL champions will not be eligible for the playoff round. The last time the two met was in Abu Dhabi, where KKR posted a 10-run victory over CSK. But this time around in Dubai, CSK thrashed RCB by eight wickets and KKR will be wary of that aspect.

Toss will be a crucial factor here as the teams choose to field first and bowl with all the climatic advantages to restrict the opponent the team to a limited score.

Dubai Weather Forecast

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

WHEN: October 29 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Live Scorecard