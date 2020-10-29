- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
BLR
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Mumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 49 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Match 49, Predicted XI: KKR have a lot on the line as they are competing with Kings XI Punjab to make the final four. It will rely on Shubham Gill and Eoin Morgan to do the maximum work in the batting innings.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 29, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Match 49, Predicted XI: It will be a do or die match for Chennai Super Kings when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th match of the IPL 2020 on Thursday. To be clear, they don’t have much of a chance anyway to make the playoffs and a loss here would only seal its fate. On the other hand, KKR have a lot on the line as they are competing with Kings XI Punjab to make the cut. They lost their last match against KXIP who are on a hot winning streak and another loss would weaken their position further.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
KKR cannot take the upcoming match against CSK easy as the latter has shown what it can do on a good day. CSK just beat RCB, one of the top teams, in a largely one-sided affair. KKR will certainly rely on Shubham Gill and Eoin Morgan, the top two run-getters for their side. Lockie Ferguson, who entered late in the Playing XI but has already shown the goods, will likely be picked over Andre Russell. In the bowling department, KKR would love to see Varun Chakravarthy do his magic one more time the way he did against Delhi Capitals.
At this point, CSK has not much to lose and can be expected to experiment a little, giving young local players a chance. In their last match, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fared poorly in the initial matches, played a brilliant innings to get a win over RCB. He thanked Dhoni for reposing confidence in him. Captain cool will probably make more moves like this, if not for the win, then for hunting young talent.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RCB Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: As It Happened
The last time CSK and KKR played in this tournament, the former lost a match they should have won. They fell 10 runs short of the target of 167 and Jadhav and Dhoni’s slow innings came under criticism. CSK will definitely try to settle scores here.
Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood
Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4828 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4727 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
All Recent Matches