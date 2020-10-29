IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 49 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Match 49, Predicted XI: KKR have a lot on the line as they are competing with Kings XI Punjab to make the final four. It will rely on Shubham Gill and Eoin Morgan to do the maximum work in the batting innings.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Match 49, Predicted XI: It will be a do or die match for Chennai Super Kings when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 49th match of the IPL 2020 on Thursday. To be clear, they don’t have much of a chance anyway to make the playoffs and a loss here would only seal its fate. On the other hand, KKR have a lot on the line as they are competing with Kings XI Punjab to make the cut. They lost their last match against KXIP who are on a hot winning streak and another loss would weaken their position further.

KKR cannot take the upcoming match against CSK easy as the latter has shown what it can do on a good day. CSK just beat RCB, one of the top teams, in a largely one-sided affair. KKR will certainly rely on Shubham Gill and Eoin Morgan, the top two run-getters for their side. Lockie Ferguson, who entered late in the Playing XI but has already shown the goods, will likely be picked over Andre Russell. In the bowling department, KKR would love to see Varun Chakravarthy do his magic one more time the way he did against Delhi Capitals.

At this point, CSK has not much to lose and can be expected to experiment a little, giving young local players a chance. In their last match, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fared poorly in the initial matches, played a brilliant innings to get a win over RCB. He thanked Dhoni for reposing confidence in him. Captain cool will probably make more moves like this, if not for the win, then for hunting young talent.

The last time CSK and KKR played in this tournament, the former lost a match they should have won. They fell 10 runs short of the target of 167 and Jadhav and Dhoni’s slow innings came under criticism. CSK will definitely try to settle scores here.

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan, Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti