IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR, Match 49 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020, Match 49: In the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, October 29, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. While it will be an all-important match for KKR’s playoff race in the tournament, CSK will be playing for pride. This fixture won’t be easy for KKR as they are coming into the game with an emphatic loss against Kings XI Punjab from their last game. Whereas, CSK handed an eight-wicket thrashing to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Eoin Morgan’s KKR desperately need this win to avoid a threat of elimination later. KKR have had a very inconsistent top order when it comes to performances so far in the tournament. Morgan would be banking on the collective effort from his team and especially from Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana to produce their best effort when it matters the most. In the bowling department, Pat Cummins needs to show his capability which has been missing so far.

As for CSK, they would like to close the tournament chapter on a winning note, which otherwise has been a forgettable season. CSK will aim to build on their previous win over RCB and try to disrupt the winning chances for KKR. The last time CSK and KKR met in IPL 2020, KKR handed a 10-run loss to CSK.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The 49thmatch of IPL 2020 will be played on Thursday, October 29

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.