IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP and RR vs KKR Talking Points - Is Any Team Planning to Qualify?

Two one-sided matches yet again, with Chennai Super Kings thrashing Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders getting the better of Rajasthan Royals.

Two one-sided matches yet again, with Chennai Super Kings thrashing Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders getting the better of Rajasthan Royals. At the end of the blockbuster weekend, no team has managed to confirm their place in the playoffs along with Mumbai Indians!

That, though, will change on Monday when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals.

For now, here's a wrap of the action from Sunday.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

CSK vs KXIP

KXIP's collapse and Deepak Hooda's blitz

From 48 for 0 to 72 for 4. That's where KXIP lost their match on Sunday to CSK. Mayank Agarwal returned after injury to give KXIP a flying start but Lungi Ngidi struck twice to dismiss him and KL Rahul, triggering a mini collapse.

KXIP went into rebuild mode after which Hooda played a blinder from No. 6, lifting them past 150 with an unbeaten 30-ball 62. It gave them hope, but CSK won easily.

Ruturaj Gaikwad makes it 3 in a row

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad is Like a Young Virat Kohli - Faf du Plessis

The young opener made a record for CSK as he took them home with an unbeaten 49-ball 62; he was the first CSK batsman to score three half-cenuries in a row. Gaikwad looked as solid as ever, hitting six fours and a six in his knock.

Gaikwad is one of the positives from a poor season for CSK, and in all likelihood is set to take the baton forward for the franchise.

The catch by Mandeep Singh which was overturned

There was an interesting moment in the match when Gaikwad cut Ravi Bishnoi to point, where Mandeep dived forward to take the low 'catch'. The soft signal for the appeal was out, which meant third umpire Chris Gaffaney needed conclusive evidence to overturn it.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

After seeing a few replays, he decided the ball had touched the ground. The decision did not go down well with KL Rahul, who argued with the on-field umpires who had no control over the decision once it went up.

A few minutes later, Rahul took an easy catch off Faf du Plessis and celebrated by mock-appealing to the third umpire.

KKR vs RR

KKR innings - three ducks, but still manage 191

Nitish Rana 0 (1). Sunil Narine 0 (2). Dinesh Karthik 0(1). Three batsmen in KKR's top 6 fell for ducks, but Eoin Morgan (69) and small contributions from Andre Russell, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi kept them going.

Morgan had said at the toss that this was not a night to hold back, and they did just that. With an eye on improving their net run rate, KKR went all guns blazing which meant Russell was back even at half fitness. He slammed 3 sixes and perished going for his fourth. Morgan carried on, batting till the end to lift them past 190.

RR innings - the Cummins show

Pat Cummins conceded 19 runs in his first five balls, as RR started the chase with a bang. However, the sixth ball fetched Robin Uthappa's wicket to trigger a collapse.

An over later, Ben Stokes, who looked in red hot form again, fell to a splendid catch by keeper Dinesh Karthik. Steve Smith fell to Cummins for the second time in the season, and Shvam Mavi got Sanju Samson. From 32 for 4, RR had no hope.

The only chance was a Jos Buttler special knock but that wasn't to be. RR lost so badly that they ended below Chennai Super Kings to finish last.