IPL 2020: CSK VS KXIP Dream11 Predictions, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings will clash against Kings XI Punjab in what will be their last match in the league phase on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. CSK are all set to pack up and leave following the match they have already been ruled out of the race for the final four. On the other hand, for KXIP it is a do or die situation. If they lose this match, they will be following CSK on the way to exit and all the efforts of KL Rahul and co will be in vain. Even if they do win, they will have to wait for the results of other teams in the race.

November 1 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 CSK VS KXIP Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

captain: MS Dhoni

vice-captain: KL Rahul

wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

batsmen: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chris Gayle

all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran

bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Josh Hazlewood

CSK VS KXIP IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

CSK VS KXIP IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Chennai Super Kings: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi