IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP in Memes - From Shane Watson's Prediction to MS Dhoni's Smile

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Chennai Super Kings demolished Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets to end their string of losses in IPL 2020 in Dubai.

CSK had lost three in a row coming into the game but overhauled a 179-run target with remarkable ease. Watson (83 not out) and Du Plessis (87 not out) ensured that there was no close finish this time, reducing the match to a 'no-contest' with their authoritative batting.

KL Rahul had earlier made a half-century while Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh made cameos as Punjab posted a competitive 178 on board.

However, Watson punished the KXIP bowlers with 11 fours and three sixes in his 53-ball unbeaten knock while Du Plessis hit 11 fours and a six from 53 balls to also remain not out.

Except Mohammed Shami, KXIP did not have a bowler who could trouble the opposition batsmen and CSK exploited it to the fullest. CSK moved to sixth spot from bottom with this confidence-boosting win.

As expected, CSK's fans were relieved and elated after the win, and took to social media in the form of memes to express themselves.

From Stephen Fleming's animated expressions to MS Dhoni's decision to stick with his core team, to Watson's predictions, there were memes for everything.

Stephen Flemming today pic.twitter.com/z2NspuKvKb — Sanjeev NC (@yenceesanjeev) October 4, 2020

Dhoni justifying the decision to go with the same team pic.twitter.com/x1uJE8SgHq — Sanjeev NC (@yenceesanjeev) October 4, 2020

CSK play KKR in their next match on Wednesday.