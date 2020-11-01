IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 53 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

It is a must win game for the Kings XI Punjab when they take on the Chennai Super Kings in the 53rd match of the ongoing IPL 2020, which will be played on Sunday at 03:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KXIP need this win to finish with seven wins in the league phase and then their fate will be decided by the net run-rate. CSK are out of the race for the playoffs as a win here would only take their total to six, which may be enough to get them out of the bottom position, but not sufficient to compete with other contenders.

CSK innings will be likely started with Faf du Plessis or Shane Watson along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. du Plessis, who has been the highest run-getter for his team, with 401 runs in 12 innings, could give it a miss like he did in the last match, as there is not much left to achieve here. For Gaikwad, however, it is just another golden opportunity to prove his worth. He made back to back half centuries (65 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore and 72 vs Kolkata Knight Riders) in the last two matches as CSK won both of them. Fans would definitely love to see MS Dhoni bat one last time this season and wouldn’t mind if he promotes himself up the order. Sam Curran, most successful bowler for his side with 13 wickets, will lead the bowling charge along with Deepak Chahar.

KXIP will start its innings with the hot pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have been fantastic throughout the season. Rahul has the Orange cap with 641 runs which he might retain till the end, especially if the next match is not their last match. Chris Gayle, who just missed out on a century as he fell at 99 on a Jofra Archer delivery in the last match, is definitely one of the players to watch. At the age of 41, he is too hungry to lift the trophy. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami is a force to reckon with. He is tied on the second position with Mumbai Indian’s Jasprit Bumrah for claiming the second highest number of wickets this season.

KXIP will give everything they have to snatch a win here and keep their chances in the tournament alive.

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Kings XI Punjab Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi